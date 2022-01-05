Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Deceased exoneree’s family wins $8M settlement with Baltimore police (access required)

By: Madeleine O'Neill January 5, 2022

Baltimore's Board of Estimates on Wednesday approved an $8 million settlement with the family of a man who was wrongfully convicted of murder in 1999 and served 17 years in prison before being exonerated. The man, Malcolm J. Bryant, was freed from prison in 2016 and died in 2017, less than a year after his release. “Through ...

