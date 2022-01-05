Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
This image from FBI video is seeking information on a suspect in the violence at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. The suspect is among hundreds of people still being sought by the FBI following January’s deadly insurrection. So far, 250 people captured on video assaulting police at the Capitol still haven’t been fully identified and apprehended by the FBI and another 100 are being sought for other crimes tied to the riot. (FBI via AP)
FBI still hunting Jan. 6 suspects, pipe bomber a year after Capitol insurrection (access required)

By: Associated Press January 5, 2022

So far, 250 people seen on video assaulting police at the Capitol still haven’t been apprehended by the FBI, and another 100 are being sought for other crimes tied to the insurrection.

