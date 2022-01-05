Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

PAULINA CALLINAN v. NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE, ET AL. (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions January 5, 2022

Torts -- Football injury -- Assumption of risk The appellant, Paulina Callinan, appeals from orders granting three motions in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City in favor of the appellees: the Baltimore Ravens Limited Partnership (“Ravens”), Sam Koch, and the National Football League (“NFL”). Read the opinion

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo