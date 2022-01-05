Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Baltimore Ravens punter Sam Koch (4) plays against the Pittsburgh Steelers during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Justin Berl)
Ravens not liable for punt that injured fan, appeals court says (access required)

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer January 5, 2022

Neither the Ravens nor their punter is liable for a pregame punt that sailed into the stands and allegedly hurt a fan at M&T Bank Stadium, Maryland’s second-highest court has ruled.

