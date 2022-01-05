Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

TIMOTHY DARRELL WOODLAND v. STATE OF MARYLAND (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions January 5, 2022

Criminal procedure -- Motion to modify sentence -- Justice Reinvestment Act This appeal arises from the Circuit Court for Charles County’s denial of a motion for modification of a mandatory minimum sentence filed pursuant to the Justice Reinvestment Act (“JRA”). Read the opinion

