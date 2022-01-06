Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

GreenPath gets $1M to help Maryland military families, communities of color improve financial health (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff January 6, 2022

GreenPath Financial Wellness was awarded a $1 million grant from the United Services Automobile Association to help communities of color and low-income military families in Annapolis.

