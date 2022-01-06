Jonathan E. Bicknell | New Story

New Story , one of the largest special education companies in the U.S., announced the company’s board of directors has appointed Jonathan E. Bicknell as its new CEO.

Bicknell will assume day-to-day leadership and will focus on the company’s operational agility and its growth strategies.

Bicknell is a capital markets veteran and has served as New Story’s chief financial officer since he joined the company in January 2021. Paul Volosov, long-time CEO and founder of New Story and its family of companies is transitioning into the role of chairman of the board where he’ll continue to lend his expertise.

Bicknell is a seasoned leader with experience spanning more than 25 years across consulting, financial and health care sectors. He brings to the role a wealth of experience having spent the last decade working with private equity owned portfolio companies and as part of executive management teams. Most notably, he was the CFO of Versant Health Inc., a billion-dollar vision insurance company focused on managed eye health and vision care, served as CFO for inVentiv Health (now Syneos Health), a multi-billion-dollar global end-to-end biopharmaceutical organization, and as an Assurance Partner with PricewaterhouseCoopers.