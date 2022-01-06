Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Md. high court weighs juvenile lifers’ right to counsel at parole hearing (access required)

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer January 6, 2022

Convicts sentenced to life in prison for crimes committed as juveniles have a constitutional right to counsel at parole hearings to ensure they have a “meaningful opportunity” to make their case for early release, a public defender argued to Maryland’s top court Thursday. But a lawyer for the state countered that the right to counsel applies ...

