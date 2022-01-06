Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Nonprofit hopes to spur workers to enter health care in Baltimore and beyond (access required)

By: Johanna Alonso Daily Record business reporter January 6, 2022

A new nonprofit spearheaded by established Baltimore business leaders wants to give residents of Baltimore and cities nationwide the resources they need to kick-start their careers in health care, from free training to subsidized housing. Jack Dwyer, owner of Capital Funding Group and CFG Bank, and Barb Clapp, founder and former CEO of Clapp Communications, have ...

