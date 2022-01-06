Tiffany Harrison, Amber Hayden and Mitchell Wilson | Chesapeake Neighbors

Chesapeake Neighbors , an Arc Central Chesapeake Region company committed to providing safe, accessible, and affordable housing in Maryland and board chair Laura Carr, welcomed Tiffany Harrison, Amber Hayden and Mitchell Wilson to its board of directors.

Harrison is an independent woman who has just become a Chesapeake Neighbors resident and is excited to be living on her own. As a person who spent a considerable amount of time locating affordable housing, Tiffany’s experience and what it meant to her will be invaluable to our mission.

Hayden has been a Chesapeake Neighbors tenant for a year. Prior to that, she had been living with her family, but after expressing an interest in working towards greater independence, she chose to live with a longtime friend who she has known for years and an additional roommate. Amber is a strong self-advocate and she is looking forward to getting more involved with Chesapeake Neighbors.

Wilson is currently supported by The Arc in both Workforce Development and Day Services (when he isn’t working). He likes to be involved in his community and although he is currently living with family, he looks forward to having his own space in the future. His election to the Chesapeake Neighbors board is a way for him to get a broader sense of how affordable housing works and contribute to Chesapeake Neighbors’ future.