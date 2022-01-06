Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Tough case or ‘cowardice’? Drop of Cuomo case splits experts (access required)

By: Associated Press January 6, 2022

To some legal experts and women’s advocates, the decision to not pursue the case against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo points to the difficulties of prosecuting sex crime allegations.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo