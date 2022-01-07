Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Envoy Solutions acquires Md.-based Weiss Bros. (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff January 7, 2022

Envoy Solutions Friday announced the acquisition of Hagerstown-based Weiss Bros., a locally owned and independently operated distributor provides high-quality janitorial & safety products, foodservice disposables, industrial packaging, paper supplies, and maintenance equipment. Weiss Bros. develops solutions to create healthier environments for a wide range of markets, from restaurants and hospitality to education and health care. This merger ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo