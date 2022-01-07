Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Frosh letter could help foes of PG ban on out-of-state tax sale bidders (access required)

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer January 7, 2022

A 2017 letter from Maryland’s attorney general to the governor could undermine the state’s defense of the constitutionality of a law requiring bidders on tax-delinquent Prince George’s County properties to be county residents. In the advisory letter, Attorney General Brian E. Frosh told Gov. Larry Hogan of the “significant risk” that the then-legislative proposal would violate ...

