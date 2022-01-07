Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Greenberg Gibbons lands premium home retailer for The Shops at Kenilworth (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff January 7, 2022

Developer, investor and owner of mixed-use, retail, and flex/R&D properties Greenberg Gibbons Friday announced it will introduce home retailer Arhaus, a supplier of artisan-crafted furniture and décor, to The Shops at Kenilworth this fall. The 19,000-square-foot retail anchor will be located in the former Jos. A Bank space, adjacent to Kenilworth Gourmet and accessible from both inside ...

