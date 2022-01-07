Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

KASSONDRA TOPPER v. JOHN C. THOMAS, AS SPECIAL ADMINISTRATOR OF THE ESTATE OF LYNWOOD SAMUEL STRIDE (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions January 7, 2022

Torts -- Negligence -- Firefighter's rule Appellant Kassondra Topper appeals the grant, by the Circuit Court for Frederick County, of a motion for summary judgment in favor of appellee John C. Thomas, as special administrator of the estate of Lynwood Samuel Stride, and the denial of her cross-motion for summary judgment. Read the opinion

