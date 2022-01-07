Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

KEITH COOK, JR. v. STATE OF MARYLAND (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions January 7, 2022

Criminal procedure -- Motion to suppress evidence -- Eyewitness identification A jury sitting in the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County convicted Keith Cook, Jr., appellant, of attempted robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, and second-degree assault. The court sentenced him to serve two concurrent 15-year terms for attempted robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery, suspending all ...

