Maryland man sentenced for murder-for-hire plot, extortion (access required)

By: Associated Press January 7, 2022

A Maryland man was sentenced to 12 years in prison Thursday for his role in a plot to kill a restaurant owner and his partner over an unpaid debt, a federal prosecutor said.

