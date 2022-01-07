Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Men convicted in Ahmaud Arbery killing face life sentences

By: Associated Press Russ Bynum January 7, 2022

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Three white men face sentencing by a judge Friday roughly six weeks after being convicted of murder for chasing a running Ahmaud Arbery in pickup trucks, cutting off the unarmed Black man's escape and fatally blasting him with a shotgun. The guilty verdicts handed down the day before Thanksgiving prompted a victory celebration outside the Glynn ...

