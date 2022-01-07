Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

USM to mandate COVID-19 booster, but only for students living on campus (access required)

By: Johanna Alonso Daily Record business reporter January 7, 2022

All University System of Maryland schools will require their residential students, excluding those with medical or religious exemptions, to receive a COVID-19 booster shot, the system announced Friday. USM said that details of the mandate, including when the students will need to receive the shot and what documentation they will be required to provide, will ...

