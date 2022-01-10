Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

1/ST Racing, Maryland Jockey Club establish Preakness art competition with MICA (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff January 10, 2022

1/ST and the Maryland Jockey Club have partnered with the Maryland Institute College of Art to launch an art competition to honor the Preakness.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo