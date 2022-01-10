Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
In this Dec. 21, 2016 file photo, Robert Durst sits in a courtroom in Los Angeles. Durst, the wealthy New York real estate heir and failed fugitive who was dogged for decades with suspicion in the disappearance and deaths of those around him before he was convicted of killing his best friend and sentenced to life in prison, died on Jan. 10, 2022. He was 78. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, Pool, File)
In this Dec. 21, 2016 file photo, Robert Durst sits in a courtroom in Los Angeles. Durst, the wealthy New York real estate heir and failed fugitive who was dogged for decades with suspicion in the disappearance and deaths of those around him before he was convicted of killing his best friend and sentenced to life in prison, died on Jan. 10, 2022. He was 78. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, Pool, File)

Robert Durst, real estate heir convicted of murder, dies (access required)

By: Associated Press January 10, 2022

Robert Durst, who was dogged for decades with suspicion in the disappearance and deaths of those around him before he was convicted last year of killing his best friend, has died.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo