Catie Comer | The Arc Central Chesapeake

The Arc Central Chesapeake (The Arc) promoted Catie Comer to vice president of development.

In this new role, Catie will lead the fundraising strategy for The Arc and its subsidiaries by partnering with its stakeholders and the communities it supports to raise awareness of the transformational work The Arc does and foster partnerships to generate resources to support our continued growth.

Comer began her career with The Arc as its development associate within the External Relations division. Before her appointment as Vice President of Development, Catie served as director of development & communications with a focus on storytelling and streamlining The Arc’s development operations. Her dedication to development communications has resulted in the expansion of annual giving, which has increased by more than 300% during the past four years and the creation of a planned giving program.

Comer is a graduate of the University of Maryland, College Park where she earned a Bachelor of Arts in journalism and another in Russian language and literature. She is also a graduate of Boston University’s Fundraising Certificate program.

She serves on the board of the Anne Arundel County Literacy Council, the Maryland Sister States Leningrad Oblast committee, and the Association of Fundraising Professionals Emerging Leaders Taskforce.