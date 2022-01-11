Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Chad M. Horton | Shawe Rosenthal

By: Daily Record Staff January 11, 2022

Chad M. Horton has been made a Partner at the Baltimore-based and top-ranked employment and labor law firm Shawe Rosenthal LLP.

Horton represents both unionized and union-free employers in a full range of labor and employee relations matters, including court and administrative proceedings before the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), and the Department of Labor.

Before joining Shawe Rosenthal, Horton served as a Field Attorney with the National Labor Relations Board where he investigated unfair labor practice charges, conducted secret-ballot elections, participated in representation hearings, and litigated numerous unfair labor practice charges.

Shawe Rosenthal has long been recognized as a top-ranked labor and employment firm by Chambers USA and U.S. News and World Report/Best Lawyers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo