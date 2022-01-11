Chad M. Horton | Shawe Rosenthal

Chad M. Horton has been made a Partner at the Baltimore-based and top-ranked employment and labor law firm Shawe Rosenthal LLP.

Horton represents both unionized and union-free employers in a full range of labor and employee relations matters, including court and administrative proceedings before the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), and the Department of Labor.

Before joining Shawe Rosenthal, Horton served as a Field Attorney with the National Labor Relations Board where he investigated unfair labor practice charges, conducted secret-ballot elections, participated in representation hearings, and litigated numerous unfair labor practice charges.

Shawe Rosenthal has long been recognized as a top-ranked labor and employment firm by Chambers USA and U.S. News and World Report/Best Lawyers