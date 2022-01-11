Greg Hogan and Matt Roberson | SC&H Capital

SC&H Capital, the investment banking and valuation advisory practice of SC&H Group, announced today that founder and managing director Christopher Helmrath transitioned the leadership of the SC&H Capital practice to longtime partners Greg Hogan and Matt Roberson.

This leadership change follows the practice’s most successful year in its history having advised on 27 transactions in 2021.

Hogan and Roberson have spent nearly 15 years growing SC&H Capital alongside Helmrath, who started the practice in 2005, and have taken on critical leadership roles in recent years.

Collectively, they have grown the investment banking team to nearly two dozen professionals with deep expertise in several key sectors, including manufacturing, technology, business and professional services, government contracting, and health care.

Hogan leads M&A and ESOP advisory transactions for privately held business owner clients across the country and oversees the business valuation team.