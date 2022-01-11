Lindsay Pedersen and Ashley Mcmillan | Northeast Maglev

Northeast Maglev announced that Lindsay Pedersen joined the team as the new social media and community outreach specialist and Ashley Mcmillian was hired as senior communications specialist..

In this capacity, Pedersen will help boost Northeast Maglev’s presence across several social media platforms and play a key role in developing social media strategies to increase public engagement across all of Northeast Maglev’s social platforms.

She brings more than 10 years of social media experience to Northeast Maglev, having worked in the private, public and nonprofit sectors. She has a Bachelor of Arts in history from West Virginia University and a master’s degree in instructional technology from Towson University. Lindsay brings her knowledge of history and skills from her background as an educator to bring informative, fun and new content to Northeast Maglev’s social media.

Mcmillian will focus on developing engagement opportunities with local leaders and community organizations as part of Northeast Maglev’s efforts to bring true high-speed transportation to the region.

She has 10 years of experience connecting companies with the public, sharing compelling content and creating spaces for interaction and understanding.

Prior to joining Northeast Maglev, Mcmillan was the communications manager for Bold Ocean, a U.S.-flag shipping company based in Annapolis. From 2016 through 2019, she was a communications specialist at Euler Hermes North America, a leading trade credit insurer. There, she developed communications and engagement strategies for employees and leaders, focusing on diversity, inclusion and corporate social responsibility.