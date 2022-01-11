The Daily Record relaunches Leaders in the Law awards event

The Daily Record and presenting sponsor the Maryland State Bar Association are taking the legacy of 22 years of celebrating outstanding lawyers and judges through the annual Leadership in Law awards to the next level by honoring even more legal leaders and categories through the brand-new Leaders in Law awards.

These awards will pay tribute to all the ways in which legal professionals are serving businesses, clients and individuals across Maryland and making our communities stronger.

The Leaders in Law will add several new categories to recognize attorneys and firms for their innovation, diversity practices, and use of alternative dispute resolution.

Nominations close Jan. 25 and the awards celebration is scheduled for April 7. Winners will be recognized during the celebration and profiled in a magazine that will be inserted in The Daily Record on April 8.

The categories are:

Lifetime Achievement: Honors lawyers whose careers have helped shape the legal landscape in Maryland and who have shown longstanding commitment to the community.

Leaders in Law: Honors attorneys and judges who have shown tremendous dedication to the legal profession and selfless, tireless commitment to the community.

Generation J.D.: Honors attorneys who have been admitted to the bar for 10 years or less and demonstrate professional accomplishment, community service and a strong commitment to the legal profession early in their careers.

In-House Counsel: Honors companies’ in-house counsel for the critical role they play in making their companies successful.

Alternative Dispute Resolution: Honors attorneys and others in our community who excel at alternative dispute resolution and are able to help parties avoid costly litigation.

Justice Champion: Honors attorneys with policy roles fighting for access to justice.

Paralegal: Honors paralegals who do outstanding work to help their law firms succeed.

Law Firm Support Staff: Honors law firm COOs, administrators, law marketing/communication directors, etc. who do outstanding work to help their law firms succeed.

Law Firm Innovation: Honors law firms that have taken innovative steps to move forward and stay ahead of trends in what clients are looking for from their legal representation.

Law Firm Diversity: Honors law firms that can show success creating a diverse organization through established hiring practices and inclusive practices.

Civil Legal Services: Honors attorneys from area civil legal services.

Dealmakers: Honors corporate and transactional attorneys who get the deals done.

Nominations can be made at www.thedailyrecord.com/leaders-in-law/.

For more information or to ask about sponsorship opportunities, email [email protected].

The Daily Record is a COVID-conscious organization. All events are online until it is safe to bring large groups of business professionals together. Event decisions will be based on CDC recommendations and state and county guidance.