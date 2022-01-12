Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Bar Counsel seeks discipline against Ravenell after money laundering conviction (access required)

By: Madeleine O'Neill January 12, 2022

The Maryland Attorney Grievance Commission is seeking disciplinary action against Kenneth W. Ravenell, whose high-profile criminal trial ended last month with a conviction on a federal money laundering charge.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo