Chelsea Crawford | Brown Goldstein

Chelsea Crawford has become a partner at Brown, Goldstein & Levy.

Since joining the firm as an associate, Chelsea has built a diverse and successful civil rights practice with substantial work in wrongful conviction, police misconduct, and disability rights cases.

Crawford’s tenure has included some of Maryland’s largest and most impactful wrongful conviction and police misconduct cases. She obtained a $6.5 million settlement on behalf of the family of Eric Sopp, an unarmed man who was shot and killed by Baltimore County police.

In 2020, she helped obtain a nearly $8 million settlement for two men who were wrongfully imprisoned after plainclothes Baltimore police officers planted drugs in their car. In 2018, she was part of a team that obtained a $9 million settlement on behalf of a man who was wrongfully convicted and incarcerated for 21 years after homicide detectives concealed exculpatory evidence.