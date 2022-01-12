Eric Clarke and Justin Horsman | Evergreen Advisors

Evergreen Advisors promoted Eric Clarke to managing director of the CFO Advisory Practice and Justin Horsman to director in the Investment Banking practice.

Clarke joined Evergreen in April of 2015 and will be responsible for leading and expanding the CFO Advisory Practice.

Clarke’s practice has focused on early to mid-stage venture-back staged companies and he has been an integral part in their success as they capitalized their companies and through to their acquisition.

Evergreen’s CFO Advisory Practice serves growing businesses that need quality financial management, strategic guidance, and infrastructure development, assisting companies through the various stages of the company lifecycle, ranging from strategic shareholder initiatives to critical operational needs.

Horsman joined Evergreen Advisors in 2013 as a member of the Corporate Advisory Practice providing business valuation and financial advisory services. More recently, Justin has focused predominantly on providing investment banking services to middle-market companies.

He has significant experience advising clients on a variety of engagements, including, but not limited to, mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations, and strategic growth initiatives.

Before joining Evergreen Advisors, Horsman was a senior associate at T. Rowe Price and worked in its Fixed Income and Equity Pricing Divisions. Horsman is a Registered Securities and Investment Banking Representative (Series 6, 7, 79, and 63) and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.”