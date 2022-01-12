Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Lee & Associates Maryland brokers 2 leases at Arundel Mill Corporate Center (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff January 12, 2022

Lee & Associates | Maryland, a fully-integrated commercial real estate brokerage and management firm, has brokered two leases comprising more than 14,000 square feet of space at Arundel Mills Corporate Center in Hanover. E & S Construction Engineers signed a lease for 6,115 square feet of space at 7550 Teague Road and JPB Partners leased 8,200 ...

