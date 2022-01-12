Matthew A. S. Esworthy | Bowie & Jensen

Matthew A. S. Esworthy was elected equity partner at Bowie & Jensen LLC.

For more than two decades, businesses and individuals have turned to Esworthy for representation in high-stakes litigation before state and federal courts. He has achieved favorable results for clients in a variety of complex commercial disputes, regulatory matters, trusts and estates litigation, and cybersecurity cases, at the trial and appellate levels. Matt also has vast experience in representing individuals accused of white-collar crimes.