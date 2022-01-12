Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Md. PSC approves $150K fine for Statewise Energy Md. (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff January 12, 2022

The Maryland Public Service Commission has approved a settlement agreement under which Statewise Energy Maryland, LLC will pay a $150,000 civil penalty for violations of Maryland law and Commission consumer protection regulations for deceptive marketing practices and enrolling customers in electricity and natural gas retail supply without proper authorization. Between May 2019 and June 2021, customers ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo