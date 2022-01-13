Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Baltimore State’s Attorney Mosby indicted on federal perjury, false statement charges (access required)

By: Madeleine O'Neill January 13, 2022

Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby has been federally indicted on two counts each of perjury and false statement on a loan application. The indictment was filed Thursday in U.S. District Court in Baltimore. It alleges that in May 2020, Mosby falsely claimed to have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in order to request a ...

