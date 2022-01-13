Cassandra Buck | St. John Properties

St. John Properties Inc . hired Cassandra Buck as contract administrator/paralegal. She formerly worked as a Paralegal for the Howard County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Buck will provide direct support to the company’s director of contracts by administering contracts as they relate to the acquisition, sale, lease or joint venture of land, as well as assisting with the preparation of land instruments.

Her responsibilities include the drafting of contracts, related letters, amendments and supplemental agreements. Buck will also prepare contract summaries and order and review due diligence reports, judgments and surveys on land, entities and individuals.