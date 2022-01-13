Raymond Gambrill | Miller, Miller & Camby

Miller, Miller & Canby attorney Raymond Gambrill was elected Treasurer of the J. Franklyn Bourne Bar Association.

Along with the other newly-elected officers, he was sworn in on December 9th at the Circuit Courthouse in Upper Marlboro, and begins his term in 2022.

Raymond is an associate in Miller, Miller & Canby’s Litigation Practice Group, and focuses his practice in business, commercial and real estate litigation, as well as criminal defense litigation. In addition to his membership in the J. Franklyn Bourne Bar Association, he is a member of the Montgomery County Bar Association, the Maryland State Bar Association and the Monumental City Bar Association. He also serves on the Montgomery County Bar Association’s Executive Committee.

Raymond began his legal career as a Judicial Law Clerk for the Honorable John W. Debelius, III in Circuit Court for Montgomery County. He then served as an assistant state’s attorney for Montgomery County for more than two years, where he developed his trial skills, successfully litigating numerous criminal and traffic matters. He followed his prosecution experience with several years in private practice prior to joining Miller, Miller & Canby.