Sylvia Davenport and Liza Woods | PBRC

Sylvia Davenport has joined the Pro Bono Resource Center of Maryland (PBRC) as a staff attorney and Liza Woods joined the organization as the data entry specialist of the Courtroom Advocacy Project (CAP).

Davenport will staff and coordinate multiple courthouse-based pro bono legal clinics advocating for the rights of low-income consumers and tenants in Maryland.

She previously gained experience representing tenants facing eviction as a Staff Attorney at Community Legal Services of Prince George’s County. Davenport worked with tenants of Rental Assistance Demonstration (RAD) Section 8 Properties throughout Maryland as an Equal Justice Works AmeriCorps VISTA Legal Fellow with Maryland Legal Aid. This position offered her the opportunity to develop and implement community outreach strategies, advocate on the tenants’ behalf, and connect tenants to resources—many of the same activities she will engage in at PBRC.

Davenport’s demonstrated passion and experience advocating for tenants’ rights and fair housing will help PBRC ensure that Maryland tenants have access to safe housing.

In her new role, Woods is responsible for inputting, organizing and maintaining the project’s data and client records and helping to ensure grant compliance. She also will assist with client intake and rental assistance referrals for at-risk tenants.

Woods has more than six years of experience working in data management, developing a keen eye for detail while maintaining accurate and efficient filing systems. Prior to joining PBRC, Woods served as the Executive Assistant & Office Manager at Aerotek, the Ellicott City Partnership, and the American Heart Association.