ANTHONY BOWARD v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Criminal procedure — Motion to suppress evidence — Vehicle seizure
Appellant, Anthony Boward, was charged by criminal information in the Circuit Court for Washington County, Maryland, with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and related counts. After his motion to suppress was denied, Boward entered a not guilty
plea on an agreed statement of facts and was found guilty of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. The court sentenced him to ten years’ incarceration, with credit for time served and the balance of his sentence suspended, to be followed by five-years’ supervised
probation. Boward timely appealed and presents the following question for our review …
