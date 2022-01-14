FIRST HORIZON HOME LOAN CORPORATION v. KEVIN P. JAY, ET AL

Real property — Complaint to release lien — Service of process

This appeal of a default judgment entered by the Circuit Court for Montgomery County comes wrapped in a puzzling procedural history. In June 2013, appellee, Mr. John Jay received an offer to sell his home on Rockcrest Circle in Rockville, Maryland. Although he wished to accept the offer, Mr. Jay could not clear title to the property because of an outstanding home equity line of credit (“HELOC”). Mr. Jay’s attempts to reach the lender, First Horizon Home Loan Corporation (“FHHLC”), were unsuccessful. FHHLC

had apparently gone out of business without having re-assigned its interest in his property. Therefore, in October 2018, Mr. Jay filed a complaint in the circuit court to obtain a release of the lien.

