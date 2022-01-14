Harford Community College opens Leading Edge Training Center

More than 100 guests attended Harford Community College’s ribbon-cutting ceremony for Harford’s Leading Edge Training Center Powered by the Ratcliffe Foundation on Nov. 12.
The program featured remarks from Dr. Theresa B. Felder, president of Harford Community College, as well as various elected and state officials followed by demonstrations of simulators, tours of the new classrooms and information about entrepreneurial counseling and training.
Harford’s Leading Edge Training Center Powered by the Ratcliffe Foundation will offer programs to address the high demand for workforce development and workers in southeastern Harford County by providing advanced technological proficiencies in the skilled construction trades, manufacturing, warehousing/distribution and logistics. It is located at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Harford & Cecil Counties, 2002 Cedar Drive in Edgewood.
A $1.5 million gift to the Harford Community College Foundation from the Phillip E. & Carole R. Ratcliffe Foundation established Harford’s Leading Edge Training Center Powered by the Ratcliffe Foundation. Classes are free of charge, with no cost to the student. The program also provides completion stipends and tool allowances for students studying at the Edgewood location.
Dr. Theresa B. Felder, president of Harford Community College, second from right, is joined by Carlene Cassidy, executive director of the Philip E. & Carole R. Ratcliffe Foundation, Secretary of Higher Education Dr. James Fielder and Harford County Executive Barry Glassman at the ribbon cutting for Harford’s Leading Edge Training Center Powered by the Ratcliffe Foundation. (Photo by Lauren Raygor)
Dr. Austin Hill, director for strategic partnerships at Harford Community College, shows Harford County Executive Barry Glassman how to operate one of the simulators after the ribbon cutting at Harford’s Leading Edge Training Center Powered by the Ratcliffe Foundation. (Photo by Lauren Raygor)
Student Chiwy Webster, also known as the unofficial mayor of Edgewood, speaks to the guests at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for Harford’s Leading Edge Training Center Powered by the Ratcliffe Foundation. (Photo by Lauren Raygor)
Carlene Cassidy, executive director of the Philip E. & Carole R. Ratcliffe Foundation, stands near signage in Harford’s Leading Edge Training Center Powered by the Ratcliffe Foundation, a Harford Community College program supported by the Ratcliffe Foundation. (Photo by Kurt Doan)
Dr. Theresa B. Felder, far left, president of Harford Community College, is joined at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for Harford’s Leading Edge Training Center Powered by the Ratcliffe Foundation by, from left, the Maryland Department of Labor’s Jeffrey W. Smith, program manager for apprenticeship and training; James E. Rzepkowski, assistant secretary, Division of Workforce Development and Adult Learning; Denise A. Carey, labor exchange administrator, Susquehanna Region – Bel Air; Chris MacLarion, director, apprenticeship and training, Division of Workforce Development and Adult Learning; and Kelton Addison, apprenticeship navigator, Division of Workforce Development and Adult Learning. (Photo by Kurt Doan)