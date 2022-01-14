Harford Community College opens Leading Edge Training Center

More than 100 guests attended Harford Community College’s ribbon-cutting ceremony for Harford’s Leading Edge Training Center Powered by the Ratcliffe Foundation on Nov. 12.

The program featured remarks from Dr. Theresa B. Felder, president of Harford Community College, as well as various elected and state officials followed by demonstrations of simulators, tours of the new classrooms and information about entrepreneurial counseling and training.

Harford’s Leading Edge Training Center Powered by the Ratcliffe Foundation will offer programs to address the high demand for workforce development and workers in southeastern Harford County by providing advanced technological proficiencies in the skilled construction trades, manufacturing, warehousing/distribution and logistics. It is located at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Harford & Cecil Counties, 2002 Cedar Drive in Edgewood.

A $1.5 million gift to the Harford Community College Foundation from the Phillip E. & Carole R. Ratcliffe Foundation established Harford’s Leading Edge Training Center Powered by the Ratcliffe Foundation. Classes are free of charge, with no cost to the student. The program also provides completion stipends and tool allowances for students studying at the Edgewood location.