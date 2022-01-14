LEROY ANTONIO AUSTIN v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Criminal law — Sufficiency of evidence — Drug possession

A jury, sitting in the Circuit Court for Baltimore County, found the appellant, Leroy Antonio Austin, guilty of volume possession of cocaine, possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute, possession of cocaine, and possession of heroin. The court sentenced

Austin to eight years of incarceration, with all but five years suspended. Austin noted a timely appeal and argues that the evidence was insufficient to find that he possessed any controlled dangerous substances.

Read the opinion