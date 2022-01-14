Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

LEROY ANTONIO AUSTIN v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Unreported Opinions January 14, 2022

Criminal law — Sufficiency of evidence — Drug possession

A jury, sitting in the Circuit Court for Baltimore County, found the appellant, Leroy Antonio Austin, guilty of volume possession of cocaine, possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute, possession of cocaine, and possession of heroin. The court sentenced
Austin to eight years of incarceration, with all but five years suspended. Austin noted a timely appeal and argues that the evidence was insufficient to find that he possessed any controlled dangerous substances.

Read the opinion

