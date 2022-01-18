ADVERTISEMENT

ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY POSITION

Shawe Rosenthal, a top rated management-side boutique labor and employment law firm located in Baltimore Maryland, is seeking an attorney with three to five years of experience in employment law and/or litigation who wishes to work with a diverse group of exceptional attorneys. Strong academics, proven writing ability and excellent people skills are required. A state or federal clerkship is a strong plus. We have an excellent firm culture and are committed to mentoring junior attorneys.

Interested candidates should submit a cover letter and resume to employment@shawe.com

We are an equal opportunity employer.

To place a jobs posting, contact Darlene Miller at dmiller@thedailyrecord.com or at 443-524-8188.