Johns Hopkins Medicine awards project management contract for lab redevelopment

Jacobs was selected by Johns Hopkins Medicine to provide project management services for the redevelopment of laboratory space on its medical campus in Baltimore.

The university plans to renovate The Johns Hopkins Hospital’s existing Children’s Medical and Surgical Center (CMSC) and construct a new 12-story North Tower addition. The CMSC Building, originally built as the home for Johns Hopkins Children’s Center, a 200-bed hospital, has been used for research labs and offices since 2012. Construction is estimated to be completed in the summer of 2026.

The new project will provide innovative spaces for wet and computational laboratories, as well as collaborative spaces for investigators, clinicians and students.

The contract includes project management services for 531,609 square feet of renovations and additions for the CMSC North Tower project, as well as replacement of the existing façade, construction of research laboratories, and a new entrance to The Johns Hopkins Hospital from Monument Street.