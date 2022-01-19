McCormick ranked No. 14 most sustainable corporation

McCormick & Company Inc. on Wednesday was named the world’s 14th most sustainable corporation and No. 1 in the Food Products sector by the Corporate Knights Global 100 Sustainability Index.

This year, the Hunt Valley-headquartered company retained its top position among its food industry peers.

All companies in the Global 100 Sustainability Index are scored on applicable metrics relative to their peers, with 50% of the weight assigned to Clean Revenue and Clean Investment. Nine of the indicators have fixed weights; the rest are assigned weights according to each industry’s relative and total impact in relation to the overall economy. After quantitatively analyzing data for 23 key performance indicators, this year’s overall scores were converted to letter grades. The ranking is based on a rigorous assessment of 6,914 companies with more than $1 billion in U.S. revenues.

McCormick’s Purpose-led Performance report outlines the progress the company is making against its 2025 goals and commitments.