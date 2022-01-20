John Foster | Fearless

John Foster, chief operating officer of Fearless, was lected to the Board of Trustees for the National Small Business Association (NSBA). He will serve a three-year term.

NSBA is the nation’s oldest small-business advocacy organization providing valuable networking between small-business advocates from across the country while ensuring small business a seat at the table as Congress and regulators take up key small-business proposals.

NSBA boasts a membership of 65,000 small businesses in all 50 states representing every industry. According to the NSBA there are nearly 28 million small businesses in the US and small businesses have generated over 65% of the net new jobs since 1995.

Foster joins a diverse group of small-business leaders on the NSBA 2022 Board, led by long-time advocate Michael Stanek, co-owner and CFO of Hunt Imaging in Avon Lake, Ohio.

Since its founding as a small, minority-owned business in 2009 and earning certification as a SBA HubZone business in 2010, Fearless has grown to a $60million full-stack digital services firm with nearly 200 employees, of which 38% are BIPOC and 49% are female. Fearless is a leader in digital transformation within government, working with federal agencies including CMS, SBA, GSA, NARA, DIA, NSA and the U.S. Air Force.