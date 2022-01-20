Maryland’s first lady tests positive for coronavirus

ANNAPOLIS — Maryland’s governor announced Thursday that his wife has tested positive for the coronavirus and is experiencing mild symptoms.

Gov. Larry Hogan tweeted that first lady Yumi Hogan tested positive as part of their weekly testing regimen. The governor said his wife, who has been vaccinated and received a booster, will quarantine at Government House, the governor’s residence in Annapolis. He said he received negative rapid and PCR tests.

The governor urged Marylanders to get booster shots for maximum protection against the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Last month, the governor announced that he tested positive for coronavirus. Hogan, a cancer survivor, said he had been vaccinated and received a booster shot and had cold-like symptoms.