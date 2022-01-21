GrandView Aviation moves to new HQ in Middle River

GrandView Aviation is relocating its headquarters to the Greenleigh Community development in Middle River, the private jet charter operator announced Friday.

The company is moving Jan. 31 to its new headquarters at 425 Williams Court, Suite 100.

GrandView has grown from 65 employees to more than 120 in the past year. The company has plans to at least 100 more in 2022 including professional pilots, flight dispatchers, mechanics and more.

GrandView, the largest private aviation employer in Maryland, posted more than $50 million in revenue in 2022 and has been a multiyear winner of the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing companies in the U.S., logging 11,000 flight hours in 2021.

In addition to private jet charters, the company is a leader in organ transplant team transportation and carried more than 276 life-saving surgical teams in 2021 and more than 2,220 since its inception.

GrandView Aviation operates a fleet of Phenom 300 private charter jets and helicopters giving access to departure points across the United States from the company’s bases in Baltimore/Washington, Boston, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, Austin, Texas; Phoenix and Denver. It is a FAA Part 135 certificated aircraft operator & carries the elite Wyvern Wingman safety rating.