Harford County Executive Glassman to serve as 2022 BMC board chair

Harford County Executive Barry Glassman was approved unanimously Friday to become the 2022 chair of the Baltimore Metropolitan Council’s (BMC) Board of Directors.

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball was approved as the organization’s vice-chair.

Glassman, who has devoted 30 years to public service, has been a BMC board member since 2014 and served as chair in 2016. He will serve as BMC board chair for a second time through January 2023.

Ball has been a BMC board member since 2018 and will serve as vice-chair through January 2023.