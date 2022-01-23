Beth Pitts-Madonna, Julia Huggins and Jim Ball | Penn-Mar Foundation

The Penn-Mar Foundation, a nonprofit that provides support for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), named Beth Pitts-Madonna its new board chair after serving as vice chair, Julia Huggins as the new vice chair and Dr. Jim Ball as a board member.

Pitts-Madonna joined the foundation board in 2017 and is the vice president of human resources, space systems at Northrop Grumman. Beth has a close relationship with Penn-Mar, being the sister of Michael James Pitts, for whom the Michael James Pitts Endowment for the Advancement of Direct Support Professionals (DSP) is named. Penn-Mar Human Services has supported Michael since 2009 and the Foundation manages the endowment.

Huggins will be responsible for securing the financial resources needed to provide innovative and high-quality supports for Penn-Mar Human Services. She joined the board in 2016 and is currently the vice president of US markets and market president for the mid-Atlantic for Cigna.

Ball, the president of Carroll Community College in Westminster, previously sat on the board for Change, Inc., the Carroll County human services nonprofit that merged with Penn-Mar in 2019.