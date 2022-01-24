Chris Hall | UHY

Chris A. Hall, CPA, CFE was named a managing director with the new UHY LLP Salisbury office following the announcement by the Columbia office of UHY Advisors, Inc. and UHY LLP of its merger with TGM Group, a certified public accounting firm based in Salisbury.

Hall joined the firm in 1993 and was admitted as a Member in 2005. He holds a degree in accounting from the Franklin P. Perdue School of Business, Salisbury University.

Also joining UHY in Salisbury as managing directors are Herbert J. Geary III, Roy J. Geiser and Ronald W. Hickman. Mark A. Welsh. Daniel W. Ensor and Audrey V. McKenrick are joining as principals.