Community Heritage Financial announces Q4 2021 dividend

Community Heritage Financial Inc. announced Monday that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.04 per share. The dividend is payable on February 11, 2022 to shareholders of record on Feb. 4.

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. is the parent company of Middletown Valley Bank and Millennium Financial Group, Inc (Mlend). Middletown Valley Bank is a full-service commercial and retail bank with locations in the Maryland counties of Frederick, Garrett, and Washington, and in Franklin County, Pennsylvania.

Mlend is a full-service mortgage lender headquartered in Middletown with locations in Crofton and Oakland.